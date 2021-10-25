In an ongoing effort to ease negative economic impacts of COVID-19, the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department recently announced two new grant programs utilizing $3.25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Both grants are designed to cover allowable expenses not assisted by other funding sources.
“As we continue working toward economic recovery, we want to keep doing everything we can to support our community,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards in a prepared statement. “We will be partnering with equity navigators in the community to specifically target outreach in low and very-low opportunity areas.”
The Small Business Recovery Grant awards $15,000 to small business with 15 or less full-time employees, including the owner. Eligible business must have an owner(s) with a household income less than 80 percent of area median income.
The Nonprofit Recovery Grants award $10,000-75,000 to federally registered 501(c)(3) organizations that focus on supporting the city in retention and the creation of livable wage jobs. BIPOC-led organizations will receive a funding bonus in support of the City’s anti-racist systems transformation efforts.
Grant applications will be accepted through Nov. 15. Successful candidates will be awarded grants Dec. 6.
For more information, visit here.