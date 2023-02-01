In partnership with the Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region, KeyBank is hosting Feb. 4 its annual Super Refund Saturday event. During the event, KeyBank employees will work alongside volunteers to provide free tax-preparation services to those who need it. The event emphasizes helping low- to moderate-income people and families determine their eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit, which reduces the amount of tax owed and may provide a refund.
The Super Refund Saturday event will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Goodwill Milgard Work Opportunity Center located at 714 S. 27th St. in Tacoma. All tax-filers are welcome to attend the event. Participants do not have to be a KeyBank customer. Appointments are not required but, to avoid the wait, they are recommended and can be scheduled here.
If participating in Super Refund Saturday, income tax return filers should bring the following documents:
- State-issued photo ID
- Social Security card (for you, your spouse, and each child and/or dependent)
- W-2 forms
- 1099 forms (interest, earnings as an independent contractor)
- Unemployment forms (if applicable)
- Proof of childcare payments
- Other IRS forms as appropriate
- Last year’s tax return (if available)
- Bank account and routing number for direct deposit (if applicable)
Those filing jointly will need to bring all applicable documents for both themselves and their spouse.