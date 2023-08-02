Tacoma marketing company JayRay has won the Best Marketing Campaign Award from the Arizona Office of Tourism.
The campaign, “Soak Up Every Minute," was a partnership between JayRay and Visit Yuma to highlight and drive tourism in Yuma, Arizona.
“We enjoy collaborating with JayRay and sharing Yuma’s adventurous spirit with travelers across the region," Visit Yuma Executive Director Marcus Carney said in a press release. “We are pleased the judges saw the campaign as a valuable contributor to Arizona’s tourism industry.”
JayRay partners with national and regional clients on branding, advertising, and strategic communication programs.
