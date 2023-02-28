The Tacoma Housing Authority has announced that, from April 3-17, it will have open a low-income housing waitlist for eligible households.
This marks the first time the THA has opened the waitlist to all household sizes since 2015, a release said.
“We are excited to reopen our waitlist and bring much-needed housing help to new and eligible households of all sizes,” said Executive Director April Black in a prepared statement. “We know the need is dire, and many low-income households have waited patiently for their chance to be added to the waitlist. This opening will add around 1,800 households, who should expect to receive housing assistance within the next two years.”
Unlike the waitlist opening in 2021, in which only larger households were permitted to apply, all household sizes that meet the eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply for this opening.
If selected for the waitlist, eligible households may receive an offer to lease a unit at a THA-owned property or receive a housing choice voucher. The THA aims to serve eligible households within two years, but the wait time may be longer, the release noted.
