The Tacoma Housing Authority has revamped its website to feature a modern and sleek design and better meet clients’ needs with enhanced accessibility, navigability, and mobile access.
The redesign effort comes nearly a decade after the previous website update and is the result of a year of planning and development.
The updated tacomahousing.org website, designed and developed by digital agency Forum One, strives for compliance within web content accessibility guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 AA standards. These standards are built into the framework of the site to help ensure individuals with disabilities or those with limited devices will be able to access web content on the THA website without interruption or difficulties.
Other notable improvements to the THA site include dynamic Google maps integration so that individuals looking for housing can easily identify and map all THA-owned and operated properties throughout the city of Tacoma.
THA stated that, moving forward, it intends to continuously update and improve various facets and sections of the website. THA has contracted SaaS solution company, SiteImprove, so that staff can continuously monitor the new site for issues and refine and enhance outdated content or pages.