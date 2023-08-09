The Tacoma Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners has green-lighted a resolution that increases the minimum hourly wage for all THA employees to at least $32 per hour.
“All of our employees contribute to our mission of providing stable and sustainable housing for all, yet many of our team members have struggled to pay their bills or find housing they can afford in the city we ask them to work,” said Tacoma Housing Authority Executive Director April Black in a statement. “We work to find solutions to housing insecurity and poverty; we cannot afford to contribute to the problem.”
In June 2022, THA pulled data that revealed more than half (roughly 60%) of its full-time staff were earning less than an hourly housing wage. The pay increase for those making less than a housing wage was initially proposed as one of THA’s strategic objectives adopted by the board in September 2022.
THA stated that now the lowest paid workers will now be making substantially more than the competitive market rate.