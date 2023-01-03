The Tacoma Housing Authority is inviting community members to attend the groundbreaking of Housing Hilltop, a new 231-unit affordable housing development in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood.
The celebration is scheduled for Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. Local leaders and members of the THA team will be in attendance. Light refreshments will be provided. Community members interested in attending must RSVP by Jan. 13. Questions can be emailed to ncarr@tacomahousing.org.
Housing Hilltop is THA’s largest affordable housing project since New Salishan and will include:
- 231 affordable housing units;
- 13,000 square feet of commercial retail space, including a 10,000-square-foot performing arts and community gathering space; and
- Housing policies that will allow households that have been displaced from the Hilltop to return to the neighborhood.
Visit the project website for additional information on Housing Hilltop.