The City of Tacoma’s Historic Preservation Office has announced the 2023 Heritage Project Grant and is holding a public grant information session on March 9.
Eligible applicants for the Heritage Project Grant include nonprofits and public and educational institutions. Applicants may apply for anywhere between $1,000 and $10,000 for their project. This is a matching grant with a total of $40,000 in total funds to be granted.
Funding can be used for exhibitions, workshops, events or educational activities, development and production of interpretive materials, professional services required to research a historical publication or register nomination, documentation of an artifact or historical site, a historic site assessment, conservation materials, and, in some limited cases, capacity building for organizations with heritage as their primary mission. Activities receiving heritage funding may be one-time events or a small number of events that are closely related, or may also be an ongoing program or neighborhood public history project.
Those interested in applying are invited to attend an online information session March 9 from 4-5 p.m. via Zoom. Applications are due April 28.