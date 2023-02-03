Tacoma Creates, an initiative developed to broaden access to arts, culture, heritage, and science in the city, is now accepting applications for its fourth year of funding.
The funding will support programs and events set between July 1 and June 30, 2024, by organizations whose primary purpose is to advance and/or preserve arts, culture, heritage, and/or science, a release said. There are two funding categories: comprehensive organizational support and impact funding.
Organizations applying for comprehensive organizational support funding may request up to 15 percent of their total annual budget, based on the average of their actual income over their last three completed fiscal years, up to a maximum of $400,000. Applicants in this category must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Tacoma and provide a wide range of ongoing cultural programs, including programming available to the general public, as well as youth education programs. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on March 13.
Organizations that apply for impact funding can request a minimum of $3,000 and a max of $60,000 for a single program or multiple programs. Impact funding can support general public programs and/or youth education programs. Organizations in this category may be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or may apply with an eligible fiscal sponsor. Business district associations and neighborhood councils recognized by the City of Tacoma, affiliate cultural organizations within a larger nonprofit, and organizations based in Pierce County but whose primary work happens in Tacoma are also eligible.
For 2023, there are two new application forms within the impact funding category:
- Level A: For organizations requesting a minimum of $3,000 but less than $20,000, or for organizations only proposing Beyond the Bell/Club Beyond classes
- Level B: For organizations requesting between $20,000 and $60,000
The application review panel will consider funding for Level A and Level B applications separately to better support newer and smaller organizations or those proposing programming that is smaller in scope. Both levels have the same overall application components and evaluation criteria. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. March 27.