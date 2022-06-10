Tacoma City Councilman Conor McCarthy is resigning from his at-large seat after almost seven years to become the new director of government and regulatory affairs for Comcast in Washington state.
He will step down from the Council June 22 and start at Comcast a week later.
“I am excited for this opportunity, but leaving the Council is a tough decision for me, and not one I take lightly,” McCarthy said in a statement, adding he was proud and grateful for what Tacomans have accomplished together.
With more than 17 years of experience as a lawyer, real estate manager, and councilman, McCarthy will develop and implement the strategy for government affairs and public policy issues, and foster relationships on Comcast’s behalf with elected officials, business leaders, and community influencers, Comcast said in a news release.
His primary responsibilities will include leading the government affairs franchising and regulatory team in developing and implementing comprehensive strategies relating to franchising and pole attachment policy, political, outreach campaigns, coalition building, growth, expansion, regulatory, and public policy matters, the release said.
In addition to his role on the Council, McCarthy most recently served as a private practice and business attorney. He provided real estate and construction legal counsel for private and public clients, including in-house counsel for developers and counsel for port districts and municipal government. Before that, he spent five years as a real estate manager for the City of Tacoma and Tacoma Public Utilities and was responsible for overseeing all City and utility real estate transactions and property management, Comcast said.