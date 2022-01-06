The Tacoma City Council has announced that it is looking to fill eight volunteer positions on the Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board (TCRA).
The TCRA administers grants and loans to support low-income households and families in buying or repairing their homes, multi-family housing developers or owners who provide housing to low-income families, businesses that create jobs or rehabilitate blighted buildings, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and economic development services to the Tacoma community.
The openings include:
- one at-large position;
- one representative with experience in contracting housing developments;
- two certified public accountant representatives;
- two representatives with experience in banking or financing; and
- two representatives with at least three years of experience as a licensed real estate broker or agent.
The TCRA meets at 7:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from January to October. In November and December, meetings occur on the first and third Thursdays. In response to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, meetings are currently held virtually. Interested applicants are invited to observe a meeting during the application period.
Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day Jan. 20. Applicants will interview with council members at the Community Vitality and Safety Committee meeting, which is scheduled for Feb. 24.
For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents, contact Michelle Emery in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.