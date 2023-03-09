The Tacoma City Council has announced that it is looking to fill four seats on the Sustainable Tacoma Commission, including one youth position (ages 16-18).
Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day March 12.
The purpose of the commission is to bring community accountability to the implementation of Tacoma’s 2030 Climate Action Plan and to support public involvement in sustainability issues.
The Council is looking for commission members who provide a balanced representation of various stakeholders, such as the environmental, business, labor, housing, industrial, port, transportation, education, building, and residential communities. This role serves to oversee, coordinate, and communicate suggestions regarding policy, budget, and program recommendations to City Council through letters, testimonies, and other means of formal reporting.
The time commitment expected for active participation as a commissioner is generally between three to six hours per month in support of commission meetings held on the third Thursday of the month. Meetings typically last two hours and are held both virtually via Zoom and in-person at the Tacoma Municipal Building.