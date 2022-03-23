The Tacoma City Council is currently seeking applicants to fill three positions on the Planning Commission. Appointees will serve a three-year term from July 1 of this year to June 30, 2025.
The openings are the Architecture, Historic Preservation, and/or Urban Design position; the District No. 4 position; and the Environmental Community position. Applicants seeking a district position must reside in that district.
Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by the end of day March 31. To apply, visit here.
The Planning Commission develops and updates the Comprehensive Plan and its elements. It also formulates effective and efficient land use and development regulations and processes that implement the Comprehensive Plan. This Commission reviews various planning issues, such as area-wide zoning reclassifications, moratoria, interim zoning, pre-annexation planning, historic district designation, urban design, and transportation and capital facilities programs. Meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
Antoinette Alexander
Antoinette Alexander is a South Sound Business contributor.
