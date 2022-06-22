There are currently eight vacant positions on the City Events and Recognitions Committee (CERC) — and the Tacoma City Council is looking for applicants to fill them.
Four are at-large positions, representing the city as a whole, with the remaining seats for district representative positions.
The CERC has 11 members total, with representatives from each of the five city districts. Representative positions for Districts 1 and 3-5 are currently open to applicants who are residents of the district they would like to represent.
Applicants for any of the CERC positions must live in Tacoma.
CERC members plan and review City-hosted events like the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Day. They work closely with volunteers, organize fundraising efforts, and seek out sponsorship to fund City-hosted events.
The City of Tacoma intends for the CERC to reflect the diversity of the community and contribute multiple perspectives on community needs. People of color, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ community members, immigrants, and anyone else whose identity is underrepresented or traditionally marginalized are especially encouraged to apply.
Learn more about the CERC here.
To apply for one of the positions on the CERC, fill out the online application form before the end of the day June 30.