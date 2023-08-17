The Tacoma City Council this week unanimously voted to pass Resolution 41259, which requires the city manager to implement a high-priority review of Home Occupation Standards (13.06.080.G) into the city’s planning commission’s work. At the meeting, the resolution was adopted unanimously.
Through the resolution, the planning commission would need to, according to a release from the city, put forward changes that:
- Help microbusinesses access opportunities that arise from updated home business occupation standards
- Incentivize the growth and transition of microbusinesses into brick-and-mortar operations
- Reduce the administrative burden on microbusinesses that are seeking home business occupation permits
- Limit the impact on the surrounding community
At-large council member Olgy Diaz originally brought the resolution forward alongside the support of co-sponsors Deputy Mayor Kristina Walker and at-large council member Kiara Daniels.
The Washington State Microenterprise Association webpage says that the majority of microbusinesses are owned by entrepreneurs with limited incomes and are part of historically marginalized groups such as BIPOC, disabled, and LGBTQIA+ people as well as immigrants, women, veterans, and rural and tribal populations. Historically, these groups have encountered road blocks to business success due to a lack of supportive resources.
“Tacoma’s economy is built on its small and microbusinesses, but rising rent costs are pricing our smallest businesses out of the market,” Diaz said in a statement. “With this resolution, we are reevaluating our home business occupation standards and aligning them with the needs of microbusinesses with one to five employees. By establishing themselves as home businesses, microbusinesses can safely test ideas and grow into brick-and-mortar locations. I remain dedicated to supporting home-grown businesses here in Tacoma and providing them with an on-ramp to their future success.”
More information about Tacoma’s small and microbusiness community is available here.