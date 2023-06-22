The Tacoma City Council has announced that it is seeking applicants to fill two positions on the Transportation Commission. Applications must be submitted by June 29.
The vacant positions are At-Large No. 2 and Council District No. 4. All members must be Tacoma residents. Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on June 29. To apply, visit here.
The commission advises the city council on transportation-related matters, including short-term and long-range transportation planning; compliance with local, regional and federal transportation regulations; bike, pedestrian, and mass transit-related planning initiatives; and parking and capital improvement plans.
Over the next few years, the commission will play a pivotal role in updating the Transportation Master Plan and guiding implementation of the Vision Zero Action Plan. Commission members are recommended by the Infrastructure, Planning, and Sustainability Committee and appointed by the city council.
The Transportation Commission comprises 11 members. There are nine voting members appointed by the city council, with representatives from each of the city’s five council districts, and two non-voting members appointed by the city manager.
It's recommended that the members appointed reflect the following categories of special interest/discipline:
- Professional engineering sector
- Construction/private business sector
- Bike and pedestrian/mass transit sector
- Planning/urban growth sector
- Environmental/sustainability sector
- General community
- ADA community