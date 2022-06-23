The City of Tacoma is currently seeking applicants for an open at-large position on the city council for a term set to expire Dec. 31, 2023.
Applications will be taken until July 7. Candidates will be interviewed July 19 either in person at the Tacoma Municipal Building or over Zoom.
To be considered for the position, applicants must be legally qualified to vote and must have already been a resident of Tacoma for two years at the time of submitting the application.
The City also noted in a release that it wants the council to represent the diversity of the community. People of color, members of the LGBTQ+ community, immigrants, and members of other traditionally marginalized groups are particularly encouraged to apply.
City Council meetings are held Tuesdays at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Another meeting is held at 3 p.m. on an as-needed basis. In addition to these full Council meetings, standing council meetings are held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. All meetings can be attended either in-person or over Zoom, depending on personal preference.
Learn more about the Tacoma City Council and current council members here. More information about the application process can be found here.