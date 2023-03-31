The Tacoma City Council has announced that it is looking to fill six positions on the City Events and Recognitions Committee — Council District Nos. 1 and 4 and four at-large positions — and is accepting applications through April 6.
The 11-member committee comprises Tacoma residents, with representatives from each of Tacoma's five council districts. It is responsible for planning, reviewing, and evaluating events; engaging the community in its fundraising efforts; and soliciting corporate and private sponsorships to leverage funds for city-hosted events such as the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration and the City of Destiny Awards, a release said.
The appointed applicant is required to complete five Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act trainings within 90 days of being appointed.
All applicants must be Tacoma residents; those seeking a district position must reside in that district. Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by the end of the day on April 6.
