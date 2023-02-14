The Tacoma City Council announced last week that it is looking to fill five member positions — one alternate, one youth/adult — on the Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs.
The commission is responsible for engaging Tacoma’s refugee and immigrant population — as well as with community partners — to locate and then advance positive outcomes for members of that community, a release said.
The commission has a total of 13 members along with one alternate. Every member serves a three-year term unless they’re taking an unexpired seat; they also must show either expertise in or experience with immigrant issues and a commitment to support refugee and immigrant communities.
Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by the end of the day Feb. 26. See the application here.