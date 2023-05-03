Tacoma Cited in National Report on Cities Innovating Amid Retail Changes

Tacoma is among eight cities highlighted in a national report released Tuesday that examines innovative initiatives and approaches to retail recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National League of Cities released The Future of Cities: Adapting to Changes in the Retail Landscape, a report that analyzes the post-pandemic retail economy in cities nationwide. The report, part of NLC’s Future of Cities Initiative, found that changes in central business districts have been profound, due in part to the rates of in-office work in certain geographies, and that recoveries have been uneven, according to a news release from the NLC.
“The difference in the ways that cities have recovered from the pandemic is striking and has local leaders rethinking the best ways they can support continued growth in their communities,” NLC CEO and Executive Director Clarence Anthony said in the release. “As we see shifts in retail trends with e-commerce, hybrid work and downtown recovery play out, NLC is working hand-in-hand with local leaders to share best practices and implement strategies that promote stability and growth.”
The release highlighted Tacoma among eight cities that have “embraced new initiatives and approaches — standing out as leaders, in terms of innovative approaches to retail recovery and rethinking public space.” Tacoma is used as a case study in the report for its business efforts. Other efforts were cited in Norwalk, Connecticut; North Las Vegas, Nevada; Boynton Beach, Florida; Memphis, Tennessee; West Hollywood, California; Chicago; and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The report notes the Make it Tacoma website as an information hub for businesses that includes best practices and checklists with for launching an e-commerce or brick-and-mortar business. Make it Tacoma also provides information about incentives and funding opportunities, the report said.
The report listed another tool, TacomaSpace, which provides data on commercial property locations to help prospective businesses choose a location.
“These straightforward, well-designed online resources help Tacoma attract new businesses and provide clear information to existing businesses to help them succeed,” the report said.
The case study also highlights Spaceworks Tacoma, noting its support for creative entrepreneurship and small-business development and its launch of an incubator for business training and peer-to-peer support to Tacoma’s creative business ecosystem. The incubator has helped launch 66 creative businesses into community storefronts and vacant commercial spaces, the report said.
The report added that Tacoma, with money from Washington’s Small Business Innovation Fund, offers technical assistance programs for small and micro-businesses on digital literacy.
“A new Digital Sales Access Program seeks to bridge the digital divide for immigrant and minority owned, and other small businesses that need support in financial management, marketing and e-commerce,” the report said, underscoring a goal to help 65 Tacoma businesses this year.
“The city is making additional investments to provide training, technical assistance and financial resources to graduates of its incubator programs to grow their digital marketing efforts,” the report added of preparing local businesses for retail’s continuing changes.
For city leaders across the country to bolster their retail economies, the news release on NLC’s report said:
- Neighborhood-based organizations will be essential partners for cities to support small businesses. Relationships with hyper-local organizations like downtown associations and chambers of commerce are essential for consensus-building and to reach BIPOC-owned businesses and businesses in underserved areas.
- Due to inflation and uncertainty, retailers will act with caution. While inflation has not yet had a high-level negative impact across the retail sector as a whole, subsectors have felt the changes and impact. In response, some larger retailers have already indicated caution in hiring in anticipation for upcoming economic changes.
- In-person and digital commerce will continue to blend. Cities, towns, and villages need to provide digital support to local businesses to help them adapt to this new reality and adapt to prepare their workforces for high-demand occupations to ensure that retail remains an industry with strong employment opportunities.
- Economic development will center around improving the quality of life. As local businesses have become an essential gathering place for communities, economic development initiatives will increasingly be designed to encourage well balanced, livable neighborhoods.
- Local leaders serve a critical role in providing support for local retail business. Local leaders can serve as convenors between retail business and local colleges, postsecondary institutions and community-based organization to meet local retail workforce needs and support the re-skilling of workers.
- Cities, towns and villages need to focus on the long-term needs of small businesses beyond the pandemic. As small business grants phase out in favor of loans and other traditional capital, local governments might consider revolving loan funds or low-interest credit building loans.