The Tacoma City Council has announced that it is seeking applicants to fill four positions on the Tacoma Arts Commission, a group that creates policies to support the ongoing development of arts programs and projects in Tacoma.
Four positions are vacant: At-Large Position 8; Professional Positions 3 and 4; and the Working Professional Artist position.
Those who are interest in applying must submit their applications to the City Clerk’s Office by the end of the day Oct. 20. To apply, visit here. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents, contact Katie Foster in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.
The Tacoma Arts Commission is comprised of 15 volunteer members who are appointed by the Economic Development Committee and confirmed by the City Council to serve three-year terms. Members are Tacoma residents who are arts advocates and/or artists.