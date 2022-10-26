State of Washington Tourism (SWT) is awarding a combined $270,000 in grant funding to 25 recipients across all 11 regions in the state.
A review committee of industry experts evaluated nearly 80 applicants for the tourism sustainability and technical assistance programs, a release said.
Grant recipients will use the funding to help support a wide range of tourism development projects. Applicants for tourism sustainability may request up to $30,000 in funds while applicants for the technical assistance grant can request $10,000 based on project eligibility.
Both programs are competitive and require Washington-based tourism stakeholders to complete an application. SWT encourages applicants to match a portion of their grant request with cash or in-kind contributions as well as collaborate with local destination marketing organizations and industry partners.
In the San Juan Islands, grant recipient Amy Nelser is using the funds to spearhead a project on visitor accessibility. The San Juan Islands Visitors Bureau, where Nelser works, will partner with the nonprofit organization Disabled Hikers to produce an accessible trail guide for the islands.
“This project will foster safer and more inclusive visitor experiences for the San Juan Islands by providing detailed accessibility information for outdoor enthusiasts of all abilities,” Nesler said in a release. “Users will be able to make informed decisions about their hiking options, which will improve visitor safety and satisfaction throughout the destination.”
Meanwhile, a tourism development project in Yakima Valley is using its grant funds for mural restoration. After securing funds to refurbish existing murals, the Toppenish Mural Society hopes to boost its online presence.
“Upgrades to the website, QR codes, language translations, high-resolution photographs, social media strategies, benches, as well as bike and walking routes, will help revitalize and sustain cultural heritage tourism in Toppenish,” Teri Martin, Toppenish Mural Society treasurer, said in a press release. “These murals are hallmarks of the community and showcase our people, history, and culture. They also serve as a jumping-off point for visitors to explore local businesses, attractions, and events.”
Grant funds must be expended by Aug. 1, 2023, and grantees are expected to submit an evaluation of their projects to SWT by Oct. 1, 2023. Next year’s application period for grants is scheduled for late summer.