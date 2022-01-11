The Tacoma City Council recently announced the vacancy of five positions on its 13-member Sustainable Tacoma Commission.
Appointed by both the council and the mayor, the delegation plays a vital role through its support of Tacoma’s newly adopted 2030 Climate Action Plan, and by fostering community involvement in local sustainability initiatives.
Since its inception in 2008, the commission has worked closely with city officials by contributing input to resolutions like the 2030 Climate Action Plan, 2021 Decarbonation Resolution, 2021 Home in Tacoma Project, 2021 Tideflats Non-Interim Regulations, and the 2019 Climate Emergency Resolution.
Their recommendations to city staff have helped improve responses to everything from extreme weather and home readiness to smoke exposure, and many initiatives that uphold Tacoma’s commitment to public health, safety, and social equity.
Positions are open to any Tacoma residents with a goal in demonstrating the cities diversity, as well as a representation of experience across a broad spectrum of areas such as business, labor, education, and transportation, among others.
“The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diverse community," according to city officials in a press release. "For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.”
Additionally, there is one youth spot open to ages 16-18.
Those appointed should expect to commit at least four to eight hours each month participating in meetings (held online at present), and other related projects.
Recruitment ends Jan. 19. To apply, visit here, or check here for more information.