The majority of midsized business owners nationally are expecting a rise in revenues over the next 12 months and are increasingly turning to technology to drive efficiency and maintain a competitive edge, a recent survey by Bank of America said.
According to the Bank of America Midsized Business Owner Report, 75% of the more than 300 mid-sized business owners who responded to the survey said they expect their revenues to increase and 71% are planning to hire over the next 12 months.
To better attract and retain talent, many MSBOs said they are boosting salaries (43%), offering more PTO (40%), enhancing retirement benefits (36%), and introducing new employee training and resource groups (34%).
The majority (90%) of MSBOs additionally said they are leveraging technology to save time and money and better serve customers. More specifically, 87% said they plan to further leverage automation and artificial intelligence to remain competitive (45%), help with hiring (45%), and streamline payroll and bookkeeping processes (43%), according to the online survey conducted between May 3-12.
And as the use of digital wallets and cashless payments continues to grow, 76% of MSBOs said they anticipate all their transactions will eventually be digital.
Click here to read the full report.