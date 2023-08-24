A growing number of AAA Washington drivers are buying electric vehicles — and among that group, most would recommend purchasing an EV, according to a recent survey conducted by AAA Washington.
More than 11,000 AAA Washington members responded to the survey. According to the findings:
- More than 15% of AAA members who participated in the survey said they currently drive an EV. This compares with roughly 6% of Washington drivers.
- The majority (95%) of survey respondents who drive an EV said they would recommend buying an EV.
According the research, the health of the environment, saving money on gas, and performance were driving factors in buying an EV. Additional results found:
- Government incentives and rebates were a deciding factor for 46% in purchasing an EV, with less than 5% unaware.
- Most (90%) respondents who own an EV said they have not had issues operating or maintaining the vehicle. Of those who indicated they had, 40% cited struggles finding reliable charging stations.
- Nearly half (42%) of survey respondents said they would consider an EV as their next car.
"More than 11,000 members responded to our survey in less than 48 hours," said Laura Ray, vice president of Corporate Affairs and Environmental, Social, and Governance at AAA Washington, in a press statement. "The level of engagement was surprising and reveals the growing appetite Washingtonians have for EVs."