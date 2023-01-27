Lakewood-based Invista Performance Solutions, a provider of customized learning and development programs for local organizations, has announced that it's holding March 23 the 2023 Supervisory Academy for area supervisors and managers.
Tickets are now available for the event, which be held at the Clover Park Technical College campus' McGavick Center from 8 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Tickets are $179 per person, and include breakfast and lunch. For groups of five or more, the cost is $160 per person.
This year’s event will feature one full day of six workshops to choose from. These workshops are designed to help prepare area supervisors and managers to effectively lead and develop their employees and teams from a supervisory role. In each session, participants will gain some new ideas and practices to help them further develop as a supervisor.
Sessions include but are not limited to:
- Leadership: Increasing Morale and Productivity
- Powerful Conflict Resolution Skills for Leaders
- Project Management: Practices and Tools to Create Great Outcomes
- Emotional Intelligence: Leading from the Heart
- Lean for Supervisors: Tools to Maximize Your Effectiveness and Profitability in any Industry
- Handling Tough Choices: Decision-Making Tools for the Workplace
IPS is a collaboration of four Pierce County Community and Technical Colleges: Clover Park Technical College, Pierce College Fort Steilacoom, Pierce College Puyallup, and Tacoma Community College.