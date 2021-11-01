A new study by Approve.com found that Washington state has seen the highest increase in average annual salary nationwide in the last decade.
The study analyzed the growth of salaries across the U.S. between 2010 and 2020 to find the biggest salary increase and projected highest salaries in 2030. The study revealed that Washington ranked number 1 with an average annual wage of $48,516 in 2010 and $76,791 in 2020.
The average annual wage nationwide increased by 35 percent with an average salary of $43,265 in 2010 and $58,494 in 2020. These numbers show that growth in wages exceeded inflation nationwide, though not in all states.
In 2010, Washington ranked tenth highest in average wages. In 2020, Washington ranked fourth and is predicted to rank number one by 2030 with an average annual salary of $121,545.
The full study is available here.