Washington has the best state economy, according to a recent report by personal finance website WalletHub.
In order to determine America’s top economic performers, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. The data set ranges from change in GDP to startup activity to the share of jobs in high-tech industries.
According to the “2022’s Best & Worst State Economies” report, Washington’s economic performance ranked as follows:
- 1st — Exports per Capita
- 2nd — % of Jobs in High-Tech Industries
- 8th — Annual Median Household Income
- 7th — Change in Nonfarm Payrolls
- 10th — Change in GDP
- 10th — Startup Activity
Click here to read the full report.