Courtesy of Element 5 Digital via Pexels
Courtesy of Element 5 Digital via Pexels

Washington has ranked the 10th most educated state, according to a recent report by personal finance web site WalletHub.

In the “2022’s Most & Least Educated States in America” study, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality, and achievement gaps between genders and races.

How educated is Washington? According the findings Washington ranked:

  •     16th: % of high school diploma holders
  •     3rd: % of associate's degree holders or college experienced adults
  •     11th: % of bachelor’s degree Holders
  •     12th: % of graduate or professional degree holders
  •     16th: Average university quality
  •     24th: Racial gap in educational attainment
  •     1st: Gender gap in educational attainment

Click here to read the full report.

Tags

Recommended for you