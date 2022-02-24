Washington has ranked the 10th most educated state, according to a recent report by personal finance web site WalletHub.
In the “2022’s Most & Least Educated States in America” study, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined the key factors of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality, and achievement gaps between genders and races.
How educated is Washington? According the findings Washington ranked:
- 16th: % of high school diploma holders
- 3rd: % of associate's degree holders or college experienced adults
- 11th: % of bachelor’s degree Holders
- 12th: % of graduate or professional degree holders
- 16th: Average university quality
- 24th: Racial gap in educational attainment
- 1st: Gender gap in educational attainment
