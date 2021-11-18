According to a recent CareerBuilder study, Tacoma is a great place to look for a job: it ranked No. 3 among the top 10 mid-size cities with the most job openings.
Using internal data, CareerBuilder determined the top industry for each city based on the number of jobs in each industry. According to the findings, the top industry in Tacoma is healthcare, with 278 openings currently being advertised, with 29,506 jobs up for grabs overall, the study found.
The study also found that Bellevue ranked No. 1 for the 10 best small cities with the most job openings. Within Bellevue, there are currently 21,147 jobs being advertised. That’s 151 jobs per 1,000 people.
Click here to read the full study.