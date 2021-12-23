Tacoma ranked among the top 10 most competitive rental markets in the country, according to a recently released rental report by apartment search website RentCafe.com.
To rank the hottest rental markets in 2021, RentCafe.com analyzed 105 areas based on occupancy rates, the number of renters applying for an available unit, vacancy days, and average credit score.
According to the findings, Tacoma secured the 8th spot among the top 50 most competitive rental markets in the United States. Additional findings include:
- During this rental season, a vacant apartment in Tacoma had at least 24 people applying for rent. Out of the 105 markets analyzed, this is the 12th highest number of apartment-dwellers competing for one available unit.
- On average, it took 23 days for a vacant apartment in Tacoma to be rented out. With occupancy rates at 97.3 percent, prospective renters had limited housing options in this bustling market.
- Renters who applied for apartments in Tacoma had an average credit score of 644, four points higher than this year’s national average score.
- By comparison, renters in Seattle had a higher credit score of 677. However, occupancy rates in this neighboring market reached 95.2 percent. On average, vacant apartments stayed on the market for a little more than a month, and the number of prospective renters applying for one available unit was 16.
Based on the findings, Eugene, Oregon, ranked No. 1 as the nation’s hottest rental market in 2021.