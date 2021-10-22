Washington state’s recovery from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic ranks among the 18 states with unemployment claims lower than before the pandemic, according to a study by personal finance website WalletHub.
To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks.
According to the study, “States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest,” Washington now ranks No. 10 among states whose unemployment claims are recovering the quickest.
South Carolina ranks No. 1.
For the week of Sept. 27, 2021, 18 states had unemployment claims lower than before the pandemic: South Carolina, Arkansas, West Virginia, South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nevada, Illinois, Washington, New Hampshire, Arizona, North Dakota, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey.
Additional findings for Washington state include:
- Weekly unemployment claims in Washington decreased by 18 percent compared with the same week in 2019. This was the 12th biggest decrease in the United States.
- Weekly unemployment claims in Washington decreased by 50 percent compared with the start of 2020. This was the 23rd biggest decrease in the United States.
- Weekly unemployment claims in Washington decreased by 73 percent compared with the same week last year. This was the 20th biggest decrease in the United States.