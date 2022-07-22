Pierce County ranked among the places in Washington with the most generous residents, according to a recent study by financial tech company SmartAsset.
The study measured how much money people donate as a percentage of their net income, as well as the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations.
The counties that fared best in these metrics were the counties that ranked highest in the study.
Pierce County ranked seventh among the top 10 counties in Washington, with 1.05 percent for contributions as a percentage of income, and 9.43 percent for percentage of returns itemizing charitable contributions. King County ranked No. 1, followed by San Juan County at No. 2.