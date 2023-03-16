Financial technology company SmartAsset found in a new study that Pierce County is among the state counties to see the biggest increases in home value in the last five years.
For the study, SmartAsset analyzed property taxes paid, school rankings, and changes in property values over the five-year period, the company said, noting that counties with the highest scores were those where property tax dollars were going the furthest.
“Places where property values rose by the greatest amount indicated where consumers were motivated to buy homes, and a positive return on investment for homeowners in the community,” SmartAsset said on its website.
See where Pierce County ranks below.