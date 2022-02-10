Courtesy of Emil Kalibradov via Unsplash
Clark, Thurston, and Pierce Counties are among the top 10 most paycheck-friendly places in Washington State, according to a recent study by SmartAsset.com, a financial technology company that uses data to provide free, automated advice on big financial decisions.

To identify the top locations, the sixth annual study compared counties across four criteria, including income taxes, purchasing power, unemployment rate, and income growth.

Based on the findings, the top 10 most paycheck-friendly places in the state are:

  1. King

  2. Kitsap

  3. Clark

  4. Asotin

  5. Snohomish

  6. Thurston

  7. Pierce

  8. Columbia

  9. Walla Walla

  10. Douglas


