Study Finds Top 10 Healthiest Housing Markets in Washington

Sammamish has the healthiest housing market in the state, according to SmartAsset’s seventh annual study on the healthiest housing markets in Washington.
To determine the healthiest housing markets, the financial technology company measured the average number of years residents spend in homes, home values, the ease of selling a home, and the costs associated with homeownership in each location.
Based on the findings, the top 10 healthiest housing markets in Washington are:
- Sammamish
- North Bend
- Mercer Island
- Edmonds
- University Place
- Kirkland
- Bonney Lake
- Bellevue
- Shoreline
- Puyallup
