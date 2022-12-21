Saint Martin’s University in Lacey has selected Stefanie Powell to serve as its new vice president of business and finance and CFO.
Powell’s appointment follows a nationwide search led by a committee comprising representatives from the Board of Trustees, students, faculty, and staff groups. The search launched in September, with four finalists visiting campus in early December.
Powell currently serves as the assistant dean for administration and resource management at the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW). Powell and her husband, Jeff, and their four children will move from North Carolina to the Lacey area to start in January.
Powell began her career in accounting at Deloitte & Touche in Columbus, Ohio. She first transitioned into higher education in 2003 at Ohio University. In 2007, Powell accepted an auditor position at the University of North Carolina and has worked there since. Along with experience, she also holds two industry certifications: Certified Public Accountant and Certified Information Systems Auditor.