First Mode, a global carbon reduction company that developed the world’s first integrated battery and hydrogen fuel cell power plants for retrofitting diesel-powered trucks, has established a proving grounds in Centralia. The development is due in part to a $250,000 grant from the state economic development strategic reserve fund.
The state support advances First Mode Proving Grounds for hybrid hydrogen fuel cell and battery-powered mining trucks at a former coal mine in Centralia. The zero-emission trucks will be seen rolling around the First Mode Proving Grounds later this year.
“The extensive knowledge and experience of the Centralia community, coupled with Washington state’s leadership on clean energy innovation, are key to the success of First Mode’s work,” said First Mode CEO Julian Soles in a prepared statement. “We started with retrofitting a diesel engine with a clean energy powerplant in a single haul truck. We are now scaling our capabilities and deployments to move the mining industry another step closer to decarbonization.”
The Department of Commerce awarded the funds to the Economic Alliance of Lewis County to assist First Mode with design and construction costs for office and workshop space the company plans to renovate and expand at the former coal mine site leased from TransAlta. The First Mode Proving Grounds will help the company accelerate the transition to clean energy for heavy industry, while supporting new uses for the infrastructure at the former mine site. The site is an ideal location, allowing haul trucks to operate in a true mining environment, a release said.
First Mode manufactures its proprietary hybrid fuel cell battery powerplants in Seattle, where the company was founded in 2018.