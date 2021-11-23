The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) recently approved $2,431,250 in grants and $843,750 in low-interest loans for economic development, broadband development, and public infrastructure in four Washington counties — Grays Harbor, King, Whatcom, and Cowlitz, according to a release.
The Port of Grays Harbor is getting a $50,000 grant for its Westport Marina Modernization Project Plan (CERB funds are matched by $30,000 in local resources); and the City of Federal Way is getting $50,000 for a broadband planning study (CERB funds are matched by $25,000 in federal ARPA funds).
The release of these CERB funds depends on county applicants completing pre-contract requirements like permits and finalizing additional funding, the release said.
“CERB’s role is to be responsive to local needs by making timely and smart investment decisions. The board is pleased to collaborate with each of these communities to plan for future private-sector jobs and broadband connectivity for Washington families,” said CERB Chair Randy Hayden in the release.