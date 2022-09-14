The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has awarded the Washington State Department of Commerce a $1.4 million grant to help state small businesses grow through exporting.
The grant, which marks a 10th year of funding from the SBA, is part of the SBA’s State Trade Expansion Program (STEP). It is one of the two largest awarded from a total $20 million to 52 states and territory international trade agencies. (Michigan also received $1.4 million.)
Commerce will use the new STEP grant funds to continue a number of export assistance programs for small businesses, including export vouchers, support for industry focused trade shows and trade missions, inbound buyer events, and export training.
In the coming year, Commerce will be supporting more than 20 trade shows and missions focusing on areas like medical devices, life science, aerospace, defense, food-tech, the Internet of Things (IoT), electronics, composites, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and more. In addition to Commerce-led trade shows and missions, companies can take advantage of the Commerce’s global consultants situated in key markets to provide market access support and the export voucher program to offset the cost of conducting business internationally.
While speaking at the recent Korea-US exporting conference, Commerce Director Lisa Brown announced a new Commerce program “Go Global,” offering vouchers and connections for small businesses to upgrade or create websites optimized for e-commerce. More details on the new program will be released soon.
For information about STEP export vouchers, Go Global or other Commerce programs, visit ChooseWashington.com.