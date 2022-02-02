State of Washington Tourism (SWT), previously known as the Washington Tourism Alliance, is undergoing a major facelift. The department announced this month a new name, logo, videos and photos, a travel website, and a national marketing campaign.
The department redesign stems from 2018 legislation that was passed to reestablish a statewide destination marketing organization. Today, SWT serves as the state contractor to promote the state as a top American tourist destination.
The overhaul comes with a new consumer campaign, #TrueToNature, created in partnership with Adventure Creative. The campaign uses a combo of social, digital, and traditional advertising statewide as well as Vancouver, BC, California, Oregon, Idaho, and Colorado.
SWT states its foundational mission is to inspire travelers globally with what they call a “travelers first” approach to tourism. It aims to reach and encourage those who wish to experience unique and transformative travel moments.
The primary goal of the #TrueToNature campaign is to motivate immersive travel by bringing awareness to the state’s offerings and to encourage travelers to consider booking. It specifically plans to highlight four groups of visitors that will share their travel stories as they visit Mount Rainier, the North Cascades, Spokane, and San Juan Islands.
“The new brand and campaign were co-created and shaped by stakeholders from across the state,” said David Blandford, executive director of SWT. “It was a thoughtful process that allowed us to uncover a brand that is an authentic reflection of our destination. We leaned into many of the findings we uncovered throughout the past year. We believe responsibility and inclusivity need to be embedded in our work from the ground up, and that this mindset will help us attract travelers who put values-based decisions first.”
The brand aspires to encapsulate rural, urban, and outdoor experiences in the state. SWT’s goal is to highlight the diversity of the state, from coastal beaches and evergreen forests to archipelagos and ancient volcanoes.