A report recently released by State of Washington Tourism found that there is a continued (but slow) upward recovery industrywide in the state compared to recent years.
Washington's visitor volume, expenditures, tax receipts and employment also all increased in 2022 but were offset by inflation and smaller-than-expected employment growth. Nationally, however, Washington’s recovery is not keeping pace — especially when compared to competing Western states.
In Washington, visitor expenditures increased 24% to 22.1 billion in 2022, which is above 2019 spending. However, the national Consumer Price Index rose 14.5% between 2019 and 2022, which brought actual total visitor spending to only 86.3% of 2019 levels. 97.6% of visitors to Washington are domestic, while international visitors represent only 2.4%, presenting a large area of economic growth.
Adam Sacks, president of Tourism Economics, said in a release that, “Given strong national travel demand and the example of proportionately higher tourism sector recovery in neighboring western states, Washington’s tourism industry has the potential to significantly grow economic impact through concerted and sustained marketing and development programs.”
“While we are pleased to see incremental pandemic recovery, we know its pace is uneven across state geographies, business segments, and tourism markets,” David Blandford, SWT CEO, added in the release. “Increased investment in the state tourism program will drive needed returns in Washington’s visitor spending, tax revenue, and job growth and allow us to optimize growth potential in key markets such as international visitation.
In 2022, tourism accounted for more than 220,000 jobs in Washington, which is a 10.5% increase over the previous year. Still, that performance is 7.7% below 2019 levels. Before the pandemic, the leisure/hospitality industry sector led job growth in the state, but it has since been surpassed by the food and beverage, recreation and entertainment, lodging, and retail trade sectors.
The data for the report, "Economic Impacts of Visitors in Washington State," was compiled from Longwoods International, Bureau of Economic Analysis and Bureau of Labor Statistics, STR lodging performance data, tax collections, U.S. Census business sales, international travel data, and credit card information.