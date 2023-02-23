Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards is hosting March 16 the 2023 State of the City Address. At the event, she'll address community safety, affordable housing and homelessness, and Tacoma’s ongoing recovery from the global pandemic.
The theme of the free community event is “Building Tomorrow Together.” It will be held at Mount Tahoma High School at 6:30 p.m.
Andrea Reay, president and CEO of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, and Tara Zolfaghari, vice chair of the mayor’s youth commission, will serve as co-emcees.
To attend, advanced registration is required via Eventbrite by March 3 at 3 p.m. Due to space, seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.