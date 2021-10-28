With nearly half of Washington residents living with no internet service in their home or having inadequate download speed, the state’s broadband office has added a new team focused specifically on achieving digital equity and is seeking digital navigators.
According to the Washington State Department of Commerce, the new Office of Digital Equity will serve as the hub for this work in the state Broadband Office. Ernie Rasmussen, a citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, will lead the new office. Most recently, Rasmussen worked at Commerce as the agency’s Tribal liaison and has more than 20 years of experience working with Tribal communities.
Rasmussen and his team are developing a plan to close the digital divide. Serving as a cornerstone of the office’s digital equity and inclusion work are digital navigator programs. Navigators will provide affordable devices, affordable connectivity, and the digital literacy skills for those Washington residents in need.
The broadband office is seeking organizations to provide digital navigation services. Applications are now open for grants up to $500,000 to organizations that can provide ongoing assistance to people with affordable internet access, device acquisition, technical skills and application support. Work is expected to roll out in January.
In addition, Rasmussen and his team are working to convene a Digital Equity Forum. The forum will bring together stakeholders from around the state, including state agencies, local governments, Tribes, legislators, and schools to discuss obstacles to digital equity and form recommendations to policymakers and others engaged in advancing digital equity. They also plan to hold public meetings for community members to attend.