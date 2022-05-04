Today the Office of the Washington Secretary of State announced that up to $1 million in state funding is now available for local governments utilizing the Local Records Grant Program.
The program is administered by Washington State Archives, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State, and will help local government agencies improve and upgrade the technologies needed for their record management and retention, as well as processes for responding to public record requests.
Since the program’s inception, it has awarded more than $3 million to hundreds of agencies and entities statewide including towns and counties; fire, school, hospital, port, and public utility districts; transit authorities, and more.
“The Local Records Grant Program enables local governments and agencies to preserve and protect their vital public records,” said acting state archivist Terry Badger. “Records management can be painstakingly challenging work, but what our local governments have achieved with the help of these grants is amazing. We are grateful for the opportunity to support their efforts to better manage their records.”
Qualified agencies and entities are able to apply online now. The application deadline is May 20. Grant recipients will be announced in mid-August
To help those interested in the application process, Washington State Archives is hosting webinars on May 9 and 16 to assist with the preparation process. The webinars will be recorded for those unable to attend. A how-to-apply presentation is also available.