The Thurston County Chamber is inviting the public to attend its August Forum and hear state economist Steve Lerch, Ph.D., present an economic report and forecast for Washington.
The forum is scheduled for Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake. For Chamber members, the price is $30 for online pre-registration or $35 at the door. For non-members, the price is $35 for online pre-registration or $40 at the door. Click here to register.
Lerch’s presentation will include information from the U.S. and Washington's most recent (June) economic forecast. He will share information about inflation, oil prices, and the state of the economy.
The Chamber noted in a release that it also will be hosting a South Sound BIPOC Expo where BIPOC-owned organizations can utilize a display table (valued at $150) for free to promote their goods and services. Attendees will need to buy a $30 ticket for anyone attending, bring marketing materials, and a representative to talk about their organization at the table.
Forum sponsors include Harborstone Credit Union, Kelley Connect, and Olympic Rental & Landlord Services.