State Department of Commerce Announces $39.1M in Grants to Address Homelessness

The Washington State Department of Commerce has announced $39.1 million in grants to five projects in the state that aim to help address the state’s homeless crisis by acquiring 307 housing units that will serve people with extremely low incomes or who are experiencing homelessness.
This is the first phase of awards from a new Rapid Capital Housing Acquisition program administered by the state’s Housing Trust Fund at Commerce. First phase funding was limited to organizations acquiring properties that are capable of housing people swiftly, with minimal updates and with evidence of local support.
Two more funding opportunities follow, with the Phase Two grant application expected to open Sept. 30 and close Nov. 30. These subsequent funding rounds anticipate additional acquisition and rehabilitation activities, with expectations that housing units be in service within 90 or 180 days of project start.