The Washington State Broadband Office is accepting applications for grants of up to $12 million each for broadband infrastructure construction projects through Jan. 17.
Washington is pushing to provide high-speed internet access for all residents and businesses by 2028.
With $120 million available from Washington's share of the American Rescue Plan Act, the grants will target areas lacking access to reliable wireline connection service at speeds of at least 100/20 Mbps, a release said.
"Access to broadband service and digital literacy are basic necessities for daily life — education, work, healthcare, community services, e-commerce, and entertainment," Washington Commerce Director Lisa Brown said in a press release. "Continued investment in our communications infrastructure and digital equity strengthen communities throughout our state."
Eligible broadband infrastructure grant applicants include local governments, federally recognized tribes, nonprofit and nonprofit cooperative organizations, and public-private entities led by a public partner. Applicants must provide a 10% cash match and demonstrate an effort to consult with incumbent internet service providers in their proposed project area before applying.
"A strong economy is an equitable economy, where everyone has a chance to reach their potential," Brown said in a press release.
Complete information and application materials are on the Commerce website.