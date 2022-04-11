The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded a Richland clean energy company $1.5 million to develop green portable energy generators and fuels for refrigerated cargo containers at the Port of Tacoma.
OCOchem is a venture-backed clean-tech startup developing and commercializing technology that uses recycled carbon dioxide to store green hydrogen energy in the chemical structure of formates and formic acid, which can then be converted to green hydrogen.
“We are very honored to receive this grant to demonstrate how recycled carbon dioxide, water, and clean electricity can be converted into an electro-fuel to replace fossil fuel use in hard to de-carbonize applications like portable and back-up power,” Todd Brix, co-founder and CEO of OCOchem, said in a news release. “This new green energy will be used at the Port of Tacoma to power new electro-fuel generators to keep Washington fruit cool in refrigerated cargo containers waiting to leave the port.”
Brix expects the project to reduce CO2 emissions at the port and cut air pollution emissions generated from the port’s fossil fuel-based portable generators, making the air safer to breathe, reducing noise, and cutting energy costs.
The state grant adds to the $2.5 million OCOchem and its partners have committed to invest on the ground-breaking project, the release said.
OCOchem has developed an electrolyzer device that converts recycled carbon dioxide emissions, water, and nonfossil fuel-generated electricity into green hydrogen embodied in an energy-dense nonflammable liquid hydrogen carrier form, which makes it easier, safer, and cheaper to store and transport than hydrogen gas, according to the release.
OCOchem uses naturally occurring clean formic acid for its liquid hydrogen carrier because it is a nonflammable energy-dense liquid that can be stored in existing storage tanks at ambient temperature and pressure, making it cheaper and safer to store, transport, and use, the release added. Tacoma Power wants to use this electro-fuel technology to replace fossil fuels currently used by diesel generators at the Port of Tacoma and to store energy in a safe, stable, energy-dense liquid form.
“The project will demonstrate the compelling economic and environmental use of this new liquid e-fuel technology to decarbonize and electrify mobile, emergency, and back-up power generation applications that currently rely upon diesel and gasoline for commercial and residential applications,” Cam LeHouillier, manager of energy research and development at Tacoma Power, said in a statement.
“This approach is as carbon neutral as green hydrogen gas but is much safer, uses existing fuel infrastructure, and is delivered at nearly half the price,” Brix said. “We believe Washington state and Tacoma are the best place to manufacture safe green electro-fuels for local and export use, creating high-wage manufacturing jobs.”
Other project partners include Washington Maritime Blue (Tacoma), Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (Richland), Sacre-Davey Engineering (Seattle), Johnston Engineering (Spokane), and Det Norske Veritas (Norway).