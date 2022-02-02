Gov. Jay Inslee recently signed two bills that make key improvements to the WA Cares Fund, a program to help ensure all Washingtonians have access to affordable long-term care when they need it. State agencies are now beginning to implement the changes.
House Bill 1732 enables near-retirees to qualify for partial benefits and delays the WA Cares Fund by 18 months, directing employers to begin withholding premiums starting July 1, 2023. House Bill 1733 will allow certain veterans with disabilities, spouses and registered domestic partners of military service members, workers on temporary nonimmigrant visas, and employees who work in Washington but live in a different state to opt out of WA Cares.
The Department of Social and Human Services (DSHS) and the Employment Security Department (ESD) are two of several state agencies partnering to deliver this benefit to Washingtonians. Some of ESD’s responsibilities for the program are employer reporting, premium collection, and exemptions. DSHS is generally responsible for WA Cares Fund benefits. Both agencies have started implementing the changes.
Beginning in July 2023, employees will pay $0.58 per $100 of earnings into the fund. ESD has started work to delay employer reporting and premium collection by 18 months. It has updated its website with basic information for employers and people who’ve applied for exemptions. ESD won’t accept any WA Cares premium payments for the first quarter of 2022 and will communicate more detailed guidance to employers in February.
Employees’ contributions will allow them to later receive up to $36,500 in long-term care benefits over their lifetime. Eligible employees will now begin to receive benefits in July 2026. The benefit will be adjusted annually up to inflation. It can be used for services like professional personal care in the home, dementia support, and respite for family caregivers. Click here for additional information.